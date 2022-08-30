Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer (XEN) inside the municipal corporation’s office in Sector 17.
SDO Anuj Puri was put under suspension after receiving a complaint from XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon. Both Bishnoi and Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified.
Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
MC officials said the incident took place heated argument between the two in Bishnoi’s office, with some from the adjacent rooms rushing to break off the altercation after overhearing the argument. Bishnoi later went to the MC commissioner’s office to complain about the incident.
The civic body is also expected order an inquiry into the incident.
-
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
-
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
-
Chandigarh | Assistant professor, friend awarded 20-year RI for raping minor
The district court sentenced a Kurukshetra University assistant professor and his friend to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager, who was preparing for the pre-medical entrance examination at a coaching centre in Sector 36 on Monday. Those convicted are Gaurav Kamboj, 29, of Karnal, who worked as an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University, and Sai Kayan, alias Aarman, 21, of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.
-
Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora
The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday. Arora was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.
-
SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village
In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala's Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.
