Chandigarh | Snatchers target food delivery boy in Sector 24
Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a food delivery boy near the Sector-24/25 light point on Thursday night.
The victim, Mandeep Kumar of EWS Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he worked for an online food delivery service. On Thursday, he was going to Sector 24 to pick up an order for delivery around 10 pm. On the way, he stopped near the Sector-24/25 light point to answer a phone call, when two men on a motorcycle suddenly snatched his phone and sped away.
In a similar case, snatchers took away the mobile phone of a Dhanas resident on the Sector 16/23 on Thursday night.
Jatinder Kumar of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported that four youths intercepted him and demanded all his valuables. When he resisted, the youths assaulted him and fled after snatching his mobile phone.
Separate cases under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 11 and 17 police stations, respectively.
TADA court summons Rubaiya Sayeed in her 1989 abduction case
A TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the former home minister and ex-chief minister late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in a case pertaining to abduction in 1989 allegedly involving terrorist-turned-separatist Yasin Malik. Advocate Monika Kohli said, “TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed on July 15 at Jammu in her kidnapping case involving JKLF militant-turned-separatist Yasin Malik.” This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case.
Dhanas resident kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old neighbour, held
A resident of Dhanas has been arrested for kidnapping and raping his 16-year-old neighbour. The girl's parents had alerted the Sarangpur police station on May 22 that their neighbour had kidnapped their daughter after promising to marry her. On Friday, the police traced the accused to a hotel and rescued the girl. The accused was arrested and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.
Soon, private firms to take up green cover maintenance in Chandigarh
The municipal corporation will soon be handing over maintenance of parks and green areas in the Union territory to private firms. Initially, the MC will adopt the model in one sector of the city on trial basis. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “RWAs can also participate in the tendering process provided they agree to meet the terms and conditions of the tender.” However, RWAs are unlikely to meet the terms set as per professional standards.
2 LeT militants linked to Kashmir YouTuber Amreen Bhat’s killing shot dead
Four LeT militants were killed in two separate encounters in Srinagar and Awantipore. Police said that among the killed militants, two were involved in the killing of television actor Amreen Bhat in Budgam on Wednesday evening. Police said that on Wednesday, on a specific input regarding the presence of militants at Aghanzipora village of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army (55RR) and the CRPF in the said area.
National Achievement Survey: Pandemic toughest for Class 8 students: Report
Class 8 students were the worst affected during the coronavirus pandemic, while Class 10 students faced the least trouble in arranging digital devices, a National Achievement Survey (NAS, 2021) report on hardships faced by students has revealed. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 20% Class 10 students had trouble arranging digital devices, while 42% students experienced anxiety. Similarly, 30% Class 5 students faced technical difficulties, while 42% were emotionally overwhelmed.
