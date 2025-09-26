Chandigarh: Swachhata is not just govt’s duty, also a people’s movement, says Khattar

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday organised two cleanliness drives under the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva – Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath Shramdaan’ campaign, observed on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the launch of the cleanliness drive in the Sector 22 market on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The first event held at Sector 22 market, was launched by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar amidst enthusiastic participation from officials, citizens, market welfare associations, civil defence, volunteers, and Safai Mitras. Participants joined hands to clean the surroundings. A cloth bag distribution drive was also carried out to promote eco-friendly practices and discourage the use of single-use plastics.

In his address, Khattar emphasised the importance of community participation in ensuring the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He highlighted that cleanliness is not just a government initiative but a people’s movement that requires active involvement of every citizen. “Swachhata is our adornment, our culture, our nature, our karma, and our dharma. Without cleanliness, no achievement or expertise can truly shine”, he added. He urged everyone to make cleanliness a daily practice rather than a one-day activity.

The second event under the campaign was organised at Apni Mandi, Sector 15, with Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria as the chief guest. He personally participated in the drive by sweeping and encouraged citizens to make cleanliness not just a campaign but a part of their lifestyle.

On this occasion, the governor said, “Cleanliness is life, and where there is cleanliness, God resides. Just as we clean our homes and markets on Diwali, we should keep our surroundings clean every day. Cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility, whether rich or poor, businessman or labourer.” He linked cleanliness with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s principle of Antyodaya, describing it as a means of connecting and empowering every section of society.

The governor also highlighted Chandigarh’s leap in the cleanliness rankings—from 11th to 2nd place—as well as improvements in pollution control, from 27th to 8th place. He credited these achievements to the joint efforts of citizens and the administration, urging everyone to further enhance this record.

The events were attended by city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, chief secretary Rajiv Verma, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, home secretary Mandip Singh, municipal special commissioner Pardeep Kumar, councillor Saurabh Joshi, and office bearers of local RWAs and MWAs and other senior officials of the Chandigarh administration and MC.

In a separate event on Thursday, PGIMER also organised a special cleanliness drive and the initiative, led by the department of hospital administration, saw enthusiastic participation from faculty, staff, and students, reaffirming the institute’s commitment to cleanliness, community involvement, and the well-being of its staff and patients. PGI director Dr Vivek Lal, medical superintendent Dr Vipin Koushal, dean (academics) Dr RK Ratha, dean (research) Dr Sanjay Jain, additional medical superintendent Dr Ashok Kumar, led the cleanliness initiative.

Dr Lal said, “It is very important, especially in hospital surroundings, that we keep our environment clean and also involve the community in this mission. I bow my head and thank the cleaners of PGI, the workers on ground zero who work with their hearts.” The director recalled observations made by visitors from India and abroad, who were deeply impressed by the high standards of cleanliness in PGIMER’s wards, washrooms, and public areas—standards that rival global benchmarks.