Chandigarh: Teachers seek MP Tewari’s intervention on promotions

The Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) has sought the intervention of local MP Manish Tewari regarding the administration’s decision to grant the benefit of UGC Regulations, 2018, for Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions from April 1, 2022, instead of July 18, 2018. Approximately 220 CAS cases were processed by PU, including 120 cases relating to teachers whose promotions became due between July 18, 2018, and March 31, 2022. (HT File)

The association stated that it submitted a detailed representation to the MP, pointing out that the UGC regulations came into force on July 18, 2018, and Panjab University adopted the regulations in toto with effect from the same date. The association stated that the administration had directed colleges to process pending CAS cases under the UGC Regulations, 2018. Approximately 220 CAS cases were processed by PU, including 120 cases relating to teachers whose promotions became due between July 18, 2018, and March 31, 2022.

CACTA objected to the present restriction of benefits from April 1, 2022, stating that it creates an anomaly for teachers whose promotions became due before that date. The association stated in its memorandum that eligible teachers should be granted CAS promotions and all consequential financial benefits from their respective due dates.

The association has requested Tewari to take it up with the administration and, if necessary, raise the issue with the Union ministry of home affairs and Union ministry of education.

CACTA secretary Komil Tyagi said it was deeply unjust to deny teachers consequential benefits after keeping their cases pending for years. “Teachers should not be made to bear the consequences of administrative delays,” she said.