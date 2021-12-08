Chandigarh: Temperature drops amid cold winds from hills

Snowfall in the surrounding hilly areas has led to a dip in temperature in Chandigarh as well.

The minimum temperature stood at 9°C on Tuesday, four notches below 13°C recorded on Monday. It could further drop to 7°C in the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“As Chandigarh is located at the foothills of Himalayas, any snowfall leads to cold winds blowing towards the area. Temperature will drop further in the coming days,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, even the maximum temperature saw a drop from 23.9°C to 22.6°C and is expected to remain in the same range in the next three days.

Covid awareness van flagged off in Mohali

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Monday flagged off an Covid awareness van.

She said under ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, the van will visit various places in the district to create awareness and added that the vaccine for Covid was completely safe and everyone should get it without any fear.

City shuttler shines in Spain

Local shuttler Varun Sharma won doubles silver medal at the Senior Masters World Championships held from November 28 to December 4 in Spain.

He paired with Andhra Pradesh’s Raghvan to claim the second position in the 35 years’ age category. The Indian pair lost to a former Olympian team in the title clash.

Thailand’s Boonsak Ponsana and Jakrapan Thanathirat overpowered Sharma and Raghvan 21-12 21-12.