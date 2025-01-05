Chandigarh: Till Jan 11, no physical classes for students up to 8th standard

In view of the biting cold conditions, the director of school education has barred the city’s government, aided and recognised private schools from holding physical classes for students up to Class 8, till January 11. They are, however, free to hold online classes for the students from 9 am. To avoid disrupting pre-board examinations, Chandigarh schools may open at 9 am for pre-board classes, if required, and set timings for teachers accordingly. (HT Photo)

Schools are allowed to open for Classes 9 to 12, but not before 9.30 am and close no later than 3:30 pm. To avoid disrupting pre-board examinations, these schools may open at 9 am for pre-board classes, if required, and set timings for teachers accordingly.