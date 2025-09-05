Chandigarh to felicitate 27 teachers today

The UT administration will felicitate 27 teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Friday. A ceremony will be organised at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 with Punjab governor and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, as the chief guest. Those who get state awards will get a certificate and a cash prize of ₹ 31,000 while those who get commendations will get a certificate and a cash prize of ₹ 10,000. (HT Photo for representation)

Sukhpal Kaur, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21, will get a state award. Sangeeta Gulati, principal of GMSSS-19 will get a commendation. Government Model High School Karsan headmaster Dharamender will also get a state award. Four PGT teachers, six TGT teachers and 5 JBT teachers from government school teachers will also be awarded. Six teachers from private schools including three teachers each from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and St Joseph’s School Sector 44 will also be awarded.

Two teachers will get a nomination state award and Deerja Sharma of GMSSS-40B will get a lifetime achievement award. Two special recognition awards will also be given to Ramesh Chand Sharma of PM Shri Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, and Jyotsana of GMSSS-20D.

Those who get state awards will get a certificate and a cash prize of ₹31,000 while those who get commendations will get a certificate and a cash prize of ₹10,000.