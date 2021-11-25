Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh traffic diverted for underpass construction near Zirakpur barrier
Chandigarh traffic diverted for underpass construction near Zirakpur barrier

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can use the service lane from the Airport light point to the Zirakpur barrier, but are advised to keep patience and drive cautiously.
Published on Nov 25, 2021
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Traffic moving towards Zirakpur from Chandigarh will be diverted in view of the ongoing construction of a vehicular underpass near the Zirakpur barrier on the Chandigarh-Delhi highway.

As per the advisory issued by the Chandigarh police, the traffic is being diverted from the Hallomajra light point towards the road leading to the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Panchkula, and Baltana/Dhakoli in Zirakpur.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can use the service lane from the Airport light point to the Zirakpur barrier, but are advised to keep patience and drive cautiously. Medium and heavy vehicles are not allowed to ply on this stretch.

Heavy/medium goods vehicles and buses have been advised to use the road from Tribune Chowk to Transport light point to Housing Board light point to Dhillon Barrier or use road from Tribune Chowk to Faidan Barrier (Sector 47/48), leading to Mohali and to international airport to go towards Zirakpur, Ambala, Patiala or Delhi.

