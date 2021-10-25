Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area’s dengue cases shoot up to 193
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area’s dengue cases shoot up to 193

Mohali was the biggest contributor to the spike with 135 cases, while 34 and 24 people were found infected in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively
Worst-affected by the outbreak, Mohali has already confirmed 2,116 dengue cases. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 193 fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Sunday, a 31% jump from the 147 cases on Saturday.

Mohali was the biggest contributor to the spike with 135 cases, while 34 and 24 people were found infected in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively.

Worst-affected by the outbreak, Mohali has already confirmed 2,116 dengue cases, whereas Chandigarh’s tally stands at 615 and Panchkula’s at 446.

Struggling to control the rise in infections, Mohali has also lost 21 residents to the viral infection. As many as three people have died in Chandigarh. Panchkula has reported no death till now.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur reiterated that maximum dengue cases in the district were surfacing in the urban areas of Phases 3B1, 4 and 5, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kurali. Among the total deaths, 12 were reported from these areas, she added.

Majority of confirmed cases in Chandigarh are coming from Daria, Manimajra and Bapu Dham Colony, besides Sectors 46 and 56.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP