Chandigarh tricity clocks 19 Covid cases for third day in a row

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 count remained 19 for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 11 cases, Panchkula reported six and Mohali two. On the bright side, no Covid-related fatality was reported for the third straight day.

In Mohali, one case each was reported from Mohali and Kharar. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 15, 16, 19, 30, 35 and 36, Maloya and Manimajra.

With this, tricity’s active caseload climbed to 190, highest since July. As many as 97 patients are still infected in Chandigarh, 50 in Panchkula and 43 in Mohali.

Omicron: UT asked to step up surveillance

The central government on Thursday asked all states and union territories, including Chandigarh, to step up surveillance in the wake of the spread of Covid’s Omicron variant.

The Covid-review meeting, held by the Union government, was attended by senior health experts from Chandigarh, including director, health services, Dr Suman Singh, and UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

Dr Singh said, “The UT health department is already taking measures to control any possible surge. Arrangements have been made in government hospitals, including reservation of beds for Covid patients and procurement of essential drugs and other equipment, so that any emergency situation can be tackled. People are urged get vaccinated at the earliest.”