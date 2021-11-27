Chandigarh: Two girls go missing after school, kidnapping case registered

Police are investigating a case involving two minor girls from Jagatpura, Mohali, who went missing after attending school in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The father of one of the missing girls, lodged a missing person complaint after the 11-year-old did not return from school. He told police that he last dropped off his daughter at the Government Model School, Sector 48, on Thursday morning, but had not heard from her since.

The police, on checking school records and CCTV footage, found that the child had attended school on Thursday. They found additional footage of her leaving school premises after working hours.

During preliminary investigation, the police found that a friend of the 11-year-old girl, who is studying in Government School, Sector 47, had also gone missing. The police said both girls reside in the same locality and are suspected to be together.

Police teams have been sent out to nearby areas in search of the children. Meanwhile, two separate cases under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC were registered in the Sectors 49 and 31 police stations.

MORE NEWS FROM TRICITY

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

A 40-year-old resident of Sector 21 died after his bicycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Thursday night. Identified as Krishan Sunar, he worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Sector 19 and was going back from work when the accident took place. A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

80 sanitation workers found absent

A day after 82 sanitation workers were issued notices by the Chandigarh municipal corporation for skipping their duty, another 80 workers were found absent on Friday. MC chief Anindita Mitra said: “We will be initiating action against the workers missing from duty. Services of habitual offenders can also be terminated.”

Bankers protest over privatisation move

The tri-city unit of All India Bank Officers Confederation held a protest at Housing Board chowk in Manimajra on Friday evening, over the central government’s move to privatise public sector banks. The protesters shouted slogans, pointing out that the move will weaken the security deposits of banks and exclude the poor from banking.

Conclave fetes women leaders

Women’s Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) organised its annual conclave for the year 2021 on Friday. The event was aimed at celebrating the leadership potential of women heading major industries. Mohali deputy commissioner Isha Kalia and former Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik were the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively.

190 cadets attend NCC camp at CU

A total of 190 cadets from various educational institutions in Mohali district underwent training at a National Cadets Corps (NCC) training camp organised by the Chandigarh University wing under the banner of PB 23 Battalion NCC, Rupnagar, and the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Patiala. The participating cadets were given a comprehensive course on the military methods, operations and strategies used by the Indian Army during the week-long camp. All participants were awarded with certificates.