Chandigarh: Woman found bludgeoned to death in Leisure Valley, hubby arrested

Hours after a woman, in her 20s, was found bludgeoned to death at Leisure Valley, Sector 10, police arrested her husband late Friday night. Police suspect the murder took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. (HT Photo)

Police suspect the murder took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The victim, identified as Shikha, was found dead by morning walkers – the police control room received information about the body at 9.54 am.

Leisure Valley is a popular morning-walk destination in the upscale Sector 10 area and located directly across the road from the Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police headquarters.

The victim had sustained two to three blows to her head and forehead with a stone, which was recovered from the spot by forensics teams.

Police identified the woman in the evening and launched a search for her husband, Robin, who had switched off his mobile phone after the incident. Police teams eventually traced and arrested him from Sector 24 late night. He will be produced before a court on Saturday.

According to officials at the Sector 3 police station, Shikha, a native of Ranchi, had earlier lived in Nayagaon before recently shifting to Sector 15. She and Robin, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, got married in 2020 and have two children. The couple had been living separately following marital discord, with Shikha reportedly wanting a divorce. Police said Robin suspected her of having an extramarital affair and allegedly killed her over the suspicion.

The accused had also been booked two months ago for allegedly assaulting Shikha’s mother, his mother-in-law, and injuring her on the head. He is currently facing trial in that case.

Robin worked as a sweeper, while Shikha was employed with a property dealer in Panchkula.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Robin at the Sector 3 police station.