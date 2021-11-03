Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Woman’s gold chain snatched in Manimajra

A woman told the police that she was walking on the slip road in Manimajra, Chandigarh, when two persons on an Activa scooter snatched her gold chain and fled
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two snatching incidents have been reported from different parts of Chandigarh on Monday, with no arrests so far. Sanaya, a resident of Manimajra, reported that two persons on an Activa scooter snatched her gold “mangalsutra” on Monday.

She told the police that she was walking on the slip road, MHC, Manimajra, when two persons came on an Activa. One kept sitting on the Activa while the other one came down and snatched her mangalsutra. She raised the alarm, but the accused sped away.

A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

Another snatching was reported by a 15-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. He said two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile phone at a market in Raipur Kalan village. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

