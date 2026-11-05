Chandigarh: Year on, illegal dwellings return on government land in Sanjay Colony

Barely a year after Sanjay Colony near Industrial Area Phase 1 in Daria was demolished, illegal dwellings have started coming up again on the cleared government land, with around five to six makeshift structures now visible at the site. The area, which was cleared during an anti-encroachment drive last year, is gradually witnessing a return of the activities that led to its demolition in the first place. Local residents alleged that those engaged in collecting and segregating waste burn plastic at night to extract recyclable material. (HT Photo)

People present at the site were seen segregating waste collected during the night, with piles of discarded material, plastic, cardboard, furniture and other scrap lying scattered across the government land. Makeshift shelters covered with tarpaulin sheets have also come up, with some people using them as temporary living spaces.

Local residents alleged that those engaged in collecting and segregating waste burn plastic at night to extract recyclable material, raising concerns over air pollution and the health risks posed to people living and working in the vicinity.

While interacting with dwellers, one said they only work and do not live here. They claimed that they have no other means to make livelihood but to go on ‘pheris’ at night and bring back scrap, plastic and other recyclable waste which can be sold. Another on the condition of anonymity clarified that they do not burn tar or waste but only light wood for fire on cold nights. However, many were fast asleep in their make-shift house and one woman was cooking food.

Officials concerned said they were aware of the fresh encroachments and would take action soon under the relevant municipal bye-laws. The assurance comes after the recent demolition(October 7) at the fish, chicken and meat market in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, where the administration demolished 80 unauthorised structures and reclaimed approximately six acres of agricultural land. Officials indicated that similar action could be taken against other unauthorised occupations.

Importantly, this action was taken under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, and not simply under the municipal corporation’s general anti-encroachment provisions.

The problem, however, extends beyond Sanjay Colony. Government land adjoining the Chandigarh fire and emergency services building in Industrial Area Phase 1 has also been occupied by several scrap dealers, cardboard sellers and plastic waste traders. Large quantities of scrap, discarded material and waste are piled along the roadside, leaving the surroundings cluttered and unhygienic. The stretch behind the Industrial Area Phase 1 market has also seen considerable encroachment, with scrap dealers occupying public spaces.

Municipal councillor from the area, Bimla Dubey, said she was aware of the issue and was trying to find a permanent solution to prevent such encroachments from recurring.

The problem of unauthorised scrap yards is not limited to Industrial Area Phase 1. Sector 42’s Attawa market has also faced similar complaints, with scrap dealers occupying public spaces and allegations of unsafe handling and burning of electronic waste. A fire had also broken out in the area in the past, bringing the issue of safety and unregulated scrap storage into focus.

With cleared government land being occupied again and waste accumulating in public spaces, residents have raised questions over the effectiveness of enforcement drives and the need for sustained monitoring rather than periodic demolition exercises.