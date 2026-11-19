A special CBI court on Wednesday framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Shilpy Pattar – then on deputation in Chandigarh and posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) – and two others in a nine-year-old bribery case.

All three accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Special CBI judge Bhawna Jain framed charges against Pattar, her husband Dheeraj Dutt and alleged middleman GS Brar after finding sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed against them. All three accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Pattar, who was then posted as SDM (East), Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, had allegedly demanded ₹50,000 bribe from complainant Tarsem Kumar through co-accused Brar in connection with a matter pending in her court.

The prosecution alleged that the bribe amount was accepted at Pattar’s official accommodation in Sector 27-C on August 5, 2017, and subsequently recovered from her husband.

Proceedings in the case saw delays as Pattar challenged the prosecution sanction granted by the Haryana government before the Punjab and Haryana high court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} CBI presents recorded conversations in court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBI presents recorded conversations in court {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During arguments on the framing of charges, the CBI relied on recorded conversations between the complainant, Pattar and Brar, claiming that these established the demand and acceptance of the bribe.

The court observed that the recorded conversation prima facie suggested that Pattar had demanded the bribe through Brar and was aware of the complainant’s pending work in her court. It also noted that an application, which Pattar had allegedly suggested the complainant file to seek modification of an earlier order, was recovered from Brar during the post-trap proceedings.

Defence’s stand

Seeking discharge, Pattar’s counsel argued that no bribe money had been recovered from her and that the prosecution had failed to establish any demand for illegal gratification. Pattar also alleged that she had been falsely implicated by the complainant due to personal enmity, as her father had been a witness in an electricity theft case involving him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rejecting the arguments, the court held that the evidence collected during the investigation was sufficient to establish a prima facie case. It observed that the defence’s allegations of false implication and planted recovery would have to be established during the trial.

The court framed charges against all three accused under Section 120-B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy), read with Section 7 (accepting or attempting to obtain a bribe, punishable with three to seven years imprisonment and fine) and Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct through corrupt or illegal means or abuse of official position), punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (four to 10 years imprisonment and fine).

The matter has been adjourned to December 7 for prosecution evidence, with CBI inspector Mohinder Ram summoned as a witness.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}