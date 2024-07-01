Chandigarh: From July 1, violating single-use plastic ban to invite hefty fines

Intensifying their campaign to enforce the ban on single-use plastic items, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to impose hefty fines on violators from July 1. To ensure compliance, Chandigarh MC will be deploying a team of inspectors to carry out regular checks across various establishments. (HT file photo for representation)

As part of the drive, street vendors found using these items, including straws, plastic bags and disposable cutlery, will be fined ₹200 for first violation and ₹500 if found flouting the ban again, while a fine of ₹1,000 will be slapped in the third instance. For traders, commercial establishments, stockists, etc, more significant fines have been set — ₹2,000, ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, for first, second and third violations, respectively.

Repeat offenders will be subjected to even harsher penalties, including temporary or permanent closure of their businesses.

To ensure compliance, MC will be deploying a team of inspectors to carry out regular checks across various establishments, including apni mandis, grocery stores and other businesses that use or sell single-use plastic items.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said the corporation was committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable future for city residents. “The single-use plastic ban is a crucial step towards achieving this goal, and we strongly encourage citizens to support our efforts by bringing their own cloth bags when they go shopping,” she added.

She further said by imposing substantial fines on violators of the single-use plastic ban, MC aimed to encourage citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices that promoted the well-being of the planet.