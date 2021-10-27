Chandigarh: Mentally challenged man makes hoax bomb call to bank

After his brother refused to give him money, a 29-year-old mentally challenged resident of Sector 40 made a hoax bomb call to the manager of a bank.

After he made the call, the police were informed and the staff rushed out of the bank and closed the shutters. After the police reached the spot, they found out that it was a prank. The police said that the caller is under treatment.

He had played such pranks on the police earlier as well by making calls to the police control room reporting that a cobra and wild animals have entered his house.

Two girls, aged 13 and 15, were traced to the Delhi railway station after they went missing from Mauli Jagran on Monday. The two cousins were about to board a train to Kolkata, said police. They are being brought back to the city.

Cops take integrity pledge

Director general of police Praveer Ranjan administered an integrity pledge to all employees of Chandigarh Police as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, which kicked off on Tuesday. All senior officers of the department were present during the event at the police headquarters in Sector 9.

Fire at market in Sector 49

Two ATM booths and a shop were gutted after a fire broke out due to a short-circuit at the market in Sector 49B on Tuesday. About 10 fire tenders pressed into service took 30 minutes to douse the flames. The staff and customers present in the banks rushed out as smoke engulfed the area. No one was reported to be injured.

PU Student FC log win

PU Student FC carved out an impressive 6-5 win over Uttarakhand FC in a match played during the ongoing Chandigarh Police Shaheed Memorial football Trophy at the Sports Complex, Sector 46, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. For the winning team, Charanjeev, Soham, Aditya, Ashish, Ahmad and Sahil scored goals. In other matches, LE professor FC beat Sandhu FC by 3-0 and Liberty FC drubbed Maruti FC by 4-1. Tricity Youth United beat PGGC-46 FC by 3-0 while JSM FC outplayed Burail FC by 5-0. In the last match, Rajeshwar FC blanked Blue Star FC by 6-0.

GGDSD College inaugurates television, radio studio

The department of journalism and mass communication of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College inaugurated its television and radio studio on Tuesday. Rabindra Narayan, MD and president of PTC Network, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Ajay Sharma, principal of the college, stated, “Our college is an institution that learns and changes itself with the times. There is a need to have tie ups with the industry today as we need to go beyond traditional learning methods.”

Vigilance awareness week celebrations at PGGC-46

The department of public administration, Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, organised Vigilance Awareness Week. A pledge to follow neither take nor offer bribe and to perform all tasks in public interest with full integrity was administered to the members of teaching and non-teaching staff of the college by principal Abha Sudarshan.

Talk on breast cancer awareness held

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness month, an awareness talk was organised Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Dr Naval Bansal, endocrine and breast cancer surgeon at the hospital, gave an insight into the causes, symptoms, precautions and treatment options to detect the disease at an early stage.

HCS officer to join UT admn from Nov 1

The Haryana government has placed the services of Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer Rajiv Prasad, joint commissioner of the Gurugram municipal corporation, at the disposal of the Chandigarh administration with effect from November 1. Earlier, the Haryana government had turned down the extension in service to three HCS officers, including Ruchi Singh Bedi, Virat and Radhika Singh, and after completion of their deputation with the UT administration, they were repatriated to their parent state.

