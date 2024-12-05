Menu Explore
Chandigarh’s air quality improves, thanks to warm conditions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2024 09:32 AM IST

As per the daily AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality of the three monitoring stations in Chandigarh was 114 at 4pm on Wednesday, the lowest since November. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is likely to remain above normal until the weekend.

The air quality index (AQI) in Chandigarh, which had been above the 200-mark (poor) through November, has significantly improved due to warmer weather during the start of the month.

Pigeons and a kingfisher spotted at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
IMD officials attributed the improvement in AQI to the heat and the effect of a fresh western disturbance, which has scattered pollutants.

The maximum temperature in the city fell from 28°C on Tuesday to 26.4°C on Wednesday, while the minimum rose from 9.8°C to 13.1°C.

This is the highest that it has gone since November 18 when it was 14°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25°C and 26°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 11°C and 12°C.

There are chances of shallow to moderate fog in the city on Thursday and Friday especially in the morning hours, but North Westerly winds will start again over the weekend. Temperature is likely to start dropping from next week. Rain, however, remains unlikely.

