Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I.

Speaking on the occasion, Kher said having a capacity of approximately 12,000-15,000 paver blocks per day, the automatic block making machine will be a boon for not only the municipal corporation (MC), but for the city as well.

Kher added that the efficient and fast production line of the block-making machines, in addition to reducing the per-unit cost of the blocks, also offers high-quality and dimensionally accurate products.

She further said using a block-making machine in construction has been increasing over the years, but this is not a coincidence as concrete blocks offer multiple advantages economically, in terms of constructive performance as well as in-built quality and versatility.

While sharing information about the plant, municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra said keeping in view the ease of citizens, an exclusive system has been set in place for transportation of C&D waste from their doorsteps. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal.

The same would also include loading and unloading ₹800 per trip upto 5 km distance from the C&D waste plant situated at Industrial Area, Phase-I, and ₹100 extra per km beyond 5 km from the plant site.

Mitra said people may also transport their C&D waste to the 23 designated C&D waste collection centres located throughout the city.

Kher reviews Smart City projects

Kher also reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL).

CSCL CEO Mitra gave a brief presentation on the status of all the projects and apprised Kher about the services being monitored through the newly-inaugurated Integrated Command Control Centre. They also discussed four schools under area-based development providing state-of-the-art teaching and learning experiences with advanced digital technologies which is benefitting students.

A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring. Garbage collected from households is segregated into categories including dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste.

The other major projects that were reviewed included continuous water supply, sewerage treatment plants at five locations in the city and the refurbishment of existing public toilets.