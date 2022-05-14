Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I.
Speaking on the occasion, Kher said having a capacity of approximately 12,000-15,000 paver blocks per day, the automatic block making machine will be a boon for not only the municipal corporation (MC), but for the city as well.
Kher added that the efficient and fast production line of the block-making machines, in addition to reducing the per-unit cost of the blocks, also offers high-quality and dimensionally accurate products.
She further said using a block-making machine in construction has been increasing over the years, but this is not a coincidence as concrete blocks offer multiple advantages economically, in terms of constructive performance as well as in-built quality and versatility.
While sharing information about the plant, municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra said keeping in view the ease of citizens, an exclusive system has been set in place for transportation of C&D waste from their doorsteps. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal.
The same would also include loading and unloading ₹800 per trip upto 5 km distance from the C&D waste plant situated at Industrial Area, Phase-I, and ₹100 extra per km beyond 5 km from the plant site.
Mitra said people may also transport their C&D waste to the 23 designated C&D waste collection centres located throughout the city.
Kher reviews Smart City projects
Kher also reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL).
CSCL CEO Mitra gave a brief presentation on the status of all the projects and apprised Kher about the services being monitored through the newly-inaugurated Integrated Command Control Centre. They also discussed four schools under area-based development providing state-of-the-art teaching and learning experiences with advanced digital technologies which is benefitting students.
A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring. Garbage collected from households is segregated into categories including dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste.
The other major projects that were reviewed included continuous water supply, sewerage treatment plants at five locations in the city and the refurbishment of existing public toilets.
-
23-year-old man shot dead in Tarn Taran village; 4 booked
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons over an old enmity in Rahal Chahal village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib sub-division, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh while the accused are Satnam Singh alias Satta and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga of Naushehra Pannuan, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Mundapind village.
-
Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers
The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions. The information was accessed from the municipal corporation by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu.
-
3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.
-
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
-
Dera head Ram Rahim gets bail in two sacrilege cases
With this, Ram Rahim has secured bail in all three politically sensitive cases connected with the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents, which had triggered a massive protest in Punjab, resulting in the killing of two Sikh protesters in police firing. The dera head is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak town since August 25, 2017, after he was awarded a 20-year jail term for the rape of two followers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics