Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes

For the past couple of days, while Cyclone Asani was active in the country, the wind pattern in Chandigarh had also changed that kept the maximum temperature from crossing 40°C
Now that Cyclone Asani has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and Chandigarh’s day temperature has also risen, said IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh. (ANI)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40°C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6°C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the past couple of days, while Cyclone Asani was active in the country, the wind pattern in the city had also changed and easterly winds had become dominant, which increased humidity and kept the maximum temperature from crossing 40°C.”

“Now that the cyclone has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and the day temperature has also risen. Besides, no rain relief is likely in the coming days,” he added.

Since April 30, Chandigarh’s day temperature had remained below 40°C mark. (HT)

Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40°C mark. Before this, it had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, 29 and 30.

RELATED STORIES

The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8°C to 29.6°C, 6.8°C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5°C on May 3. Humidity also stayed relatively high, between 33 and 62.

With clear and sunny weather on the cards, the maximum temperature may rise further to 43°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will remain around 29°C and the humidity will come down again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP