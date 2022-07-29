Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon.
In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
A senior UT official, said, “As the bid is 17% more than the estimated cost in the tender, MC will negotiate with the bidder to bring it down. The bid results will be submitted with the state-level technical committee and then it will be taken to the high-powered steering committee.”
The other two companies quoted much higher bids of ₹122 crore and ₹126 crore. In MC’s last attempt too, bids were higher than ₹100 crore.
The project is being partially funded by the central government under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. Of the total ₹67-crore cost, ₹28.02 crore will be contributed by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs that has already released ₹11.36 crore.
A total of 12.7 lakh MT legacy waste is to be cleared from the 25-acre Dadumajra landfill. Of this, 5 lakh MT from before 2005 is being bio-mined under a Smart City project. Initially planned to completed by May 2021, the project now has an August 2023 deadline, though officials say it is likely to be achieved by December 2022.
The ₹67-crore project under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will target the remaining 7.67 lakh MT legacy waste dumped at the Dadumajra site after 2005. While Chandigarh’s daily solid waste generation is around 550-600 MT, most of it is dumped at the landfill without processing.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
-
Chandigarh court peon attacked, robbed in Dera Bassi
Three men attacked a Chandigarh resident with sharp-edged weapons and robbed Javed of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night. He is recuperating at the Dera Bassi civil hospital. Before he could react, three men restrained him and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash, before fleeing. Javed said he was carrying another mobile phone too, but the robbers left it.
