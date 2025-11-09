Chandigarh’s minimum temperature drops to 11.9°C

The city’s minimum temperature is continuing its downward trajectory, falling from 13°C on Friday to 11.9°C on Saturday. Last year, the minimum temperature in the month had gone down to as low as 8.7°C on November 29. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

At 11.9°C, the night temperature was the lowest of the season and 1.4 degrees below normal, prompting residents to bring out blankets and warm clothing.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to drop further in the coming days, as the city transitions to winter, while dry weather is likely to continue next week.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Cold Northwesterly winds are blowing in the region, indicating arrival of winter and causing the temperature to decrease further. The dry weather is likely to continue over the next week as per initial forecast. Western Disturbances, which bring along rain, are not on the horizon, for now. ”

At 11.9°C, the minimum temperature of the city was hovering close to that of hill stations in Himachal Pradesh. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 9°C at Shimla and 9.8°C at Dharamshala.

The maximum temperature also decreased slightly from 29.4°C on Friday to 29°C on Saturday, still 1 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C, and the minimum temperature between 11°C and 12°C.

Air quality remains moderate

Meanwhile, the air quality of the city continues to remain in the moderate bracket.

As per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Chandigarh was 133, while it was 156 in Panchkula, both in the “moderate” bracket. In comparison, it was as high as 361 in Delhi, falling in the “very poor” category.

Even “moderate” air quality can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases. As the mercury drops further, the air quality can worsen due to temperature inversion as cold weather traps pollutants in the air, leading to haze and smog.