Chandigarh’s northern sectors get 12-cr underground power network

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday inaugurated a ₹12-crore underground electricity distribution network for the city’s northern sectors, aimed at improving power reliability and reducing outages for around 25,000 residents.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the launch in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The project, implemented by Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), replaces around 18 km of overhead 11 kV distribution lines with underground cables across Sectors 1 to 8.

Besides residential areas, the network covers key installations, including the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat, Punjab and Haryana high court, Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

Kataria said the underground network will reduce disruptions caused by storms, falling trees and other weather-related incidents. “The overground infrastructure, especially overhead lines are vulnerable to weather-related damage which could leave areas without electricity for hours. Taking it underground removes that exposure,” he said.

The underground network is also expected to reduce the risk of electrical infrastructure coming in contact with trees, besides improving the visual character of areas around the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake. The power firm said that it would also reduce risks to migratory birds and wildlife.

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{{^usCountry}} The infrastructure includes 14 supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-controlled ring main units (RMUs) across four distribution feeders passing through the forest area. The remotely operated RMUs will allow CPDL to transfer load from one feeder to another from its Command Centre in Sector 18, enabling faults to be isolated and supply restored faster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The infrastructure includes 14 supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-controlled ring main units (RMUs) across four distribution feeders passing through the forest area. The remotely operated RMUs will allow CPDL to transfer load from one feeder to another from its Command Centre in Sector 18, enabling faults to be isolated and supply restored faster. {{/usCountry}}

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“Chandigarh is the first union territory in the country to have moved electricity distribution to the private sector. We handed CPDL this charge expecting infrastructure enhancement and improved power distribution, and this project is a major landmark along that road,” he said.

Firm’s CEO Brajesh Kumar said the project was part of CPDL’s broader plan to modernise the city’s electricity distribution system through technology-driven solutions. The company has outlined an investment plan of ₹956 crore over five years for network improvement, reliability, smart metering, safety and digital initiatives.

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