Chandigarh: Students find CBSE Class 12 English exam lengthy

The English Core exam of Class 12 by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wasn’t the expected cakewalk for students. As per students, the exam was a bit lengthy and some were even unable to finish it on time. Students discussing the English question paper after the exam on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, student Shivam Singla said he was unable to finish the exam on time. Most of his time was spent on the two comprehension questions which were for 22 marks. “The first passage on artificial intelligence (AI) was especially tough and about half my time went on the two questions,” he added.

Another student Tanveer Singh said there were many two-mark questions asked per passage which took him extra time.

Students of AKSIPS School, Sector 41, said the exam was straightforward but overall it was lengthy and required critical thinking. A student Mansi said she was able to finish her exam at the last minute, whereas a few other students were asking for more time to finish the exam. Meanwhile, Surbhi Tiwari and Sahil Singh, also students from the same school, were able to complete the paper without much difficulty.

Students after writing the paper at the PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, termed the exam lengthy.

Students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, Chandigarh, also mentioned the same issue, adding that they had found the comprehension section difficult. Speaking about the exam, a student Jyoti said though the exam, in all, was not difficult, the literature section in particular was lengthy.

A student of Mount Carmel School in Sector 47, Tejasvi Kamboj added that the paper was easy but lengthy and time-consuming.

Literature section a bit tricky as per teachers

As per the teachers, the exam was along the expected lines but the literature section was particularly tricky.

Sarita Goswami, English teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, said the exam wasn’t hard and was of a similar level to the one last year, adding that the literature section was a bit tricky.

Anita Jaur, an English teacher at PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, added that the questions were balanced and as per their expectations set by the sample papers of CBSE, adding that Question 12 of the literature section was a bit lengthy.