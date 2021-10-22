Chandigarh: Vegetable seller kills married woman for rejecting his advances, arrested

Furious over his rejection, a vegetable vendor stabbed a 30-year-old married woman to death at her house in Hallomajra on Thursday.

Police said the victim, Vanita, was home alone when the accused, Jatinder, broke in and attacked her. He was arrested later at night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The murder came to light when the victim’s 12-year-old son returned from school and found her lying in a pool of blood.

The kitchen knife used in the crime was recovered from near the body. Jatinder had brought the weapon with him, as the victim’s husband confirmed that it was not from his house.

Lived in same locality in Hallomajra

According to police, Vanita and her husband, Ranjit, 40, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had shifted to a rented accommodation in Hallomajra in June this year. Jatinder also lives in the same area at Deep Complex.

Vanita was a housewife, while Ranjit works at a factory in Mohali.

In his complaint, Ranjit said his wife was friendly with Jatinder, but had recently stopped talking to him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then, he had been harassing her over the phone and also threatened her with dire consequences. Jatinder would also visit their house while he was away at work, Ranjit said.

Didn’t answer son’s calls

The victim’s minor son, a student of Class 5, told the police that when he returned from school, he called out to his mother from ground floor to take his school bag. When she did not respond, he went upstairs and was shocked to find her lying dead on a cot next to the bed.

Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed upstairs and informed the police as well as his father.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. An autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jatinder has been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.