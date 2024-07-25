Channi slams Centre for ‘undeclared emergency’, says Punjab ignored in budget

Jalandhar Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi blamed the Centre for an “undeclared emergency” in the country even as a heated exchange with BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu during a debate in the Lok Sabha led to a brief adjournment in the proceedings. Jalandhar Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

During a debate on the Union Budget in the Lower House, Channi also held the BJP government responsible for farmers being termed Khalistanis. He said that Punjab was ignored in this year’s budget.

“It’s not a budget to save the country, it’s just to save their government. They haven’t addressed the floods in Punjab, haven’t raised wages, and have ignored Punjab in this budget. Jalandhar was declared a smart city, but it still has dirty water and a significant drug problem,” he said.

War of words with Bittu over Beant Singh assassination

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for 30 minutes amid a verbal spat between the former Punjab chief minister and the Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu over certain personal remarks.

Channi referred to the assassination of Bittu’s grandfather and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. This led to a war of words between Bittu, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, and Channi.

Bittu countered by making certain personal remarks against Channi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, triggering an uproar.

In the heated exchange, Channi told Bittu, “Your grandfather became a martyr, the day you left Congress.” To which, the BJP leader retorted, “My grandfather sacrificed for the country, not for Congress.” He also called Channi “the most corrupt person in Punjab”.

The session was adjourned for 30 minutes till 2pm.

During his address to the Lok Sabha, Channi accused the government of creating conditions similar to an emergency.

He listed the lack of progress in the Sidhu Moosewala case, action against opposition leaders by central agencies, and alleged mistreatment of farmers, women athletes, and journalists as evidence of this.

The Congress leader also pointed to the long-standing unrest in Manipur and the Hathras gang rape case, in which he said the victim’s cremation was rushed.

“The country is facing an undeclared emergency and the BJP is responsible,” Channi said.

“Farmers are called Khalistani when they make demands, which aren’t fulfilled. This is also an emergency,” he said.

Questions govt’s sincerity as PM, FM absent from House

The central government, he said, has exhausted its ideas and sincerity after 10 years in power, pointing to the absence of the prime minister and the finance minister during “such an important discussion”.

“Their seats are empty. They need to explain the budget, but no one is here. This is your sincerity?” he asked.

Channi said, “I come from a poor family and got my education thanks to the Congress government. The BJP’s worst move in 2014 was cutting scholarships for minorities and Dalit children.” Slamming the depreciation of the rupee, Channi claimed, “The dollar’s value increased by ₹25 in 10 years, whereas during (ex-PM) Manmohan Singh’s time, it only increased by ₹13 in 10 years. Sometimes, it feels like there’s a competition between the rupee and the government to see which falls faster.”

He also attacked rising fuel prices and the privatisation of airports in his address.