Charges framed against 4 in ex-MLA Rathee’s murder case

A special CBI court in Panchkula has framed charges against the accused in the high-profile murder case of former Haryana MLA Nafe Singh Rathee. The charges have been framed against four individuals currently in police custody—Ashish alias Baba, Sachin alias Sourav, Dharmender, and Amit Gulia. While accused Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Nakul Sangwan, Atul Gulia, and Khushpreet Lathar who are also accused in the case are proclaimed offenders (PO). Haryana chief of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Nafe Singh Rathee (in photo) and a party worker, Jai Kishan, were shot and killed on February 25, 2024, in their vehicle in Bahadurgarh.

The four accused in custody were produced before the court via video conferencing on September 1. The CBI also filed a status report regarding the open-dated arrest warrants issued for the proclaimed offenders.

Court said that a prima-facie case for the offences punishable under Section under Section 120-B read with Sections 302, 307 IPC and Sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act as well as substantive offences under Sections 302/307 IPC and Sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act r/w 34 IPC, is found to be made out against all the accused persons, whereas a prima facie case for the offence punishable under Section 109 IPC is made out against accused Dharmender and Amit Gulia.

The case has been adjourned to September 25 for the presentation of prosecution evidence. Key prosecution witnesses, including Yogesh Rathee, Sunil Rathee, and Sumit, have been summoned to appear on that date. The court has ordered that the accused in custody be held in judicial custody until the next hearing.

A prominent Jat leader, Rathee had previously served two terms as a legislator and two terms as the chairman of the Bahadurgarh municipal council. He also held the position of president of the Indian-style Wrestling Association of India.