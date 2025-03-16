Cheema unveils 40-cr project to develop world-class streets in cities across Punjab

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled a project to develop world-class streets across the state’s cities. In its initial phase three major cities, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar, will witness the transformation of 42 km of prominent streets into meticulously designed urban spaces by spending more than ₹140 crore. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled a project to develop world-class streets across the state’s cities. In its initial phase three major cities, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar, will witness the transformation of 42 km of prominent streets into meticulously designed urban spaces by spending more than ₹ 140 crore. (HT File)

Revealing this while addressing a press conference, the finance minister said that four core activities have been outlined under this project that would redefine the city’s streetscape. He said that the roads will undergo comprehensive redesigns to address traffic bottlenecks, ensure uniform road width, and enhance drainage systems to prevent recurring damage.

“The initiative also includes the construction of universally accessible, resilient, and visually appealing footpaths complemented by landscaping to curb dust pollution. Services such as streetlights, bus stands, and water-supply lines will be realigned to improve aesthetics and functionality. The project includes a robust maintenance plan where the contractors developing the roads will ensure their upkeep for the next 10 years, promoting accountability and long-term quality”, he said.

He said this initiative would roll out in three distinct phases. The first phase focuses on design. The second phase involves an eight-month construction period, during which leading construction agencies will bring these designs to life in accordance with international standards. The final phase ensures a decade-long maintenance commitment from the construction agencies.