Concerned over recurring deaths and serious injuries caused by plastic kite string—commonly known as “Chinese string”—across the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to consider invoking stricter legal provisions against offenders and enhancing compensation for victims. Fresh affidavit sought before January 27, 2027. (HT File)

The direction was issued by a division bench comprising chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ludhiana-based social activist Subhash Kundra, alias Katty, and others.

During the hearing, the petitioners submitted that people in Punjab continued to lose their lives due to plastic kite string, but despite more than 400 FIRs being registered by the police, only minor offences were being invoked in such cases. They contended that the existing approach had failed to curb the menace and was also denying adequate justice to the victims.

Taking up the matter, the high court directed the Punjab government to reconsider its decision dated September 20, 2025.

Katty stated that the government had announced very little compensation for the victims of plastic kite strings, following which he had moved the high court again. Considering his plea, the high court asked the state government to deliberate on the quantum of compensation that should be provided to victims and examine whether cases involving deaths and serious injuries caused by plastic kite string should continue to be dealt with under minor offences or whether a stricter legal approach was warranted.

The government has been directed to place its fresh stand before the court through an affidavit ahead of the next hearing, which has been scheduled for January 27, 2027.

The directive comes against the backdrop of several fatal incidents involving the banned string in Ludhiana. On January 24, a 15-year-old boy was killed and his cousin seriously injured after their motorcycle ran into a banned Chinese kite string near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway. Following the incident, residents of Village Rohlan—where the boy’s father, Harchand Singh, is the sarpanch—along with kisan union members and family members staged a protest and blocked traffic on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road near Samrala.

A day later, on January 25, a 35-year-old woman lost her life to the killer string at Raikot Road in Mullanpur Dakha when she got entangled in a plastic kite string while riding a scooter.

Earlier, on August 16, 2022, the banned string claimed the life of a six-year-old boy, Daksh Giri, of Ishar Nagar. Daksh was riding on a scooter with his father, Dhruv Giri, mother, and sibling when a plastic kite string got entangled around his neck near Gill Canal Bridge and slit his throat. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.