Chrysanthemum Show begins in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the annual Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, on Friday.

The adviser said that this time due to Covid-19 precautions, the municipal corporation is organised a “symbolic” festival.

However, what’s special about the event is that it has been pitched as a “zero-waste festival”. Explaining it, Pal said the MC is using either reusable or recyclable things, so that no waste is generated during the festival. He also commended the MC officials for taking the initiative.

As many as 269 varieties of chrysanthemum are on display this year. All these varieties are grown and groomed at the MC nursery. Gardeners of the horticulture department have made various displays of the flowers in the form of boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and many other animals and birds.

The three-day show will be open from 10 am to 7 pm till Sunday.

MORE NEWS IN SHORTS

Chandigarh Business Council gets new head

Businessman Chander Verma was on Thursday appointed as the new president of the Chandigarh Business Council (CBC).

Verma said he would continue to take up issues concerning the traders with the UT administration, the Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments.

Verma revealed that one of his first initiatives would be to press for the UT administration completing the VAT assessments in the manner akin to the Punjab government’s. “As the UT administration follows the Punjab government on similar issues, they should provide similar relief to city traders,” he said.

He further stressed that the administration should issue such documents as completion certificates and building plans online in the spirit of adopting a public and business-friendly approach.

Council members also thanked Neeraj Bajaj, the outgoing president, for actively performing his duties for two terms at the meeting.

Scooterist killed in Mohali hit-and-run

A 31-year-old man was killed after a car hit his scooter near Lakhnaur village falling under the Sohana police station in Mohali on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Sharma, who belonged to Baldev Nagar in Ambala and was presently residing at TDI City near Landran.

Police said Sharma he was returning home when the accident took place around 9:30pm. As he reached near the Laknaur bus stop, a Tata Indigo car, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit his Activa.

Sharma fell down and sustained fatal injuries. He was declared brought dead on being rushed to a private hospital in Sohana.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown car driver on the statement of the victim’s uncle Rumesh Pratap Rana.

Investigating officer Satinder Singh said that the car’s number was noted down by a witness, on the basis of which its search is on.

Development works launched in Mohali

Former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday inaugurated development works worth ₹8.5 crore in Sectors 79 and 80. Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi were also present on the occasion. The works pertain to the development of roads and parks in the two sectors.

Vij pays tribute to General Rawat

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday paid tributes to chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other soldiers who died during a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. At a BJP event in Ambala Cantt’s Sadar Bazaar Chowk, he lit candles in the memory of the deceased. “General Rawat has given recognition to the armed forces in the world through his dedication towards the country. He worked towards modernisation of our forces and his demise is a huge loss to India,” the minister said.

Lecture on anti-corruption day

Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 8 organised a special lecture to mark the International Anti-corruption Day. Manoj Kumar, SP, vigilance, Chandigarh, threw light on the cyber and legal aspects of corruption. Students interacted with him and put a number of queries. Professor Rattan Singh, chief vigilance officer, PU, was guest of honour.

UIPS professor gets ₹10L grant

Professor Ranju Bansal of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, has been bestowed with a mid-career award by the UGC with a grant of ₹10 lakh. The award aims to augment the research efforts of active mid-career faculty members and support them with the research incentive. She will be working on repurposing steroidal drugs as possible agents against neurodegenerative disorders using virtual screening and experimental techniques.