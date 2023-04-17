9 arrested for history-sheeter’s murder in Sonepat

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of the Sonepat police on Monday arrested nine persons in connection with the killing of a history-sheeter, Nikhil. Gangster Nikhil was shot dead a week ago at a tea shop near the Murthal grain market in the district. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of the Sonepat police on Monday arrested nine persons in connection with the killing of a history-sheeter, Nikhil. Gangster Nikhil was shot dead a week ago at a tea shop near the Murthal grain market in the district. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Anuj alias Richa, Ankur, Raja Hooda and Sonu of Uttar Pradesh, and Vipin, Aman, Sumit, Dault alias Pradeep and Ankit of Sonepat. Police produced the accused before a local court in Sonepat, which sent them to four-day police remand. The police have seized a Bolero, bike and five pistols from the accused.

Sonepat DCP, crime, Vijay Singh said all nine accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

“On April 10, Nikhil was shot dead by assailants outside the grain market in Murthal. We had arrested an accused Sahil, who told us that Nikhil and one of the accused Vipin had rivalry over getting money from those involved in sand mining. He told us that Vipin and his aides, Daulat and Ankit had hired three shooters -Anuj alias Richa, Ankur, Raja Hooda (from UP) and the fourth Aman from Sonepat. These shooters had killed the Nikhil and the killing was plotted as Vipin and his group wanted to control the area of illegal sand mining in the district. We have taken the accused on remand and the investigation is underway,” the DCP added.