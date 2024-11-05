CITCO orders eviction of unauthorised occupants in Mauli Jargan shed complex

The court of chief general manager (CGM), Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO), has issued eviction notices to two occupants of open space at CITCO’s shed complex in Mauli Jagran village. Rent arrear to the tune of ₹ 27.33 lakh is also pending against an occupant from April, 2023 to October, 2024. (HT File Photo)

According to the notice issued by the court of CGM Amit Kumar, exercising the powers of an estate officer, under Section 7 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, M/s AK Enterprises, ex-licensee of 500 sq ft open space at CITCO’s shed complex, Mauli Jagran, is in unauthorised occupation of the premises. The contract of open space had completed on March 31, 2023, but the proprietor has not yet handed over the possession to CITCO, the notice read.

The court ordered proprietor Arvind Kumar Singh and all persons who may be in occupation of the said premises to vacate the area within 15 days. In the event of refusal or failure to comply with this order within the period specified above, the occupants will be liable to be evicted, if need be, by the use of such force as may be necessary, the court stated.

Rent arrear to the tune of ₹27.33 lakh is also pending against the proprietor from April, 2023 to October, 2024.

“The proprietor is liable to pay an interest at the rate 18% per annum to CITCO on the arrears till its final payment,” directed the court.

In a similar case, the court also issued eviction order against Renu Garnal, shed number 8 of the complex.

According to the orders, the allotment of the shed was terminated on January 27, 2021 but the possession has still not been handed over.