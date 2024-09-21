CM Mann announces three-phase plan to clean Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a three-phase multi-pronged programme to clean the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on mission mode. According to the CM, the target will be to reduce the total dissolved solid level of water to below 100, making it fit for drinking.

Chairing a meeting here, Mann said the current campaign will be started in collaboration with the Nebula group and aims at cleaning Buddha Nallah in Ludhiana to remove impurities that cause cancer, with Nebula Ozonation technology at the nano level.

He said the target will be to reduce the total dissolved solids (TDS) level of water to below 100, making it fit for drinking. The CM lauded the group’s expertise in dealing with the problem of water pollution.

The chief minister said the programme is aimed at restoring water quality. The team has already undertaken site visits, along with officials of the Punjab water supply and sewerage board, PPCB and other stakeholders. During the meeting, it was decided that phase 1 of the project would involve the installation of the ultrasonic water metering systems and the software modelling for the analysis of the sewage network to identify sampling points across Ludhiana.

“Likewise, it will also focus on the identification and installation of various pre-treatment plants for the dying industry across Ludhiana. These 200 units discharge around 95 MLD into the CETPs adding that this move will help in checking the pollution,” according to an official release.

Phase 2 will focus on the identification of the problematic discharge points and the installation of small-scale effluent treatment systems to improve sewage quality. In the third phase, the thrust will be laid on the design and implementation of lining the Buddha Nallah. It was decided that Nebula Group and the state government will work together for the implementation, maintenance and operation of the III phases and the operation of the treatment systems installed across Ludhiana.