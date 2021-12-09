Coach certificate course: Minerva Academy CEO drags UT Cricket Association, Chandigarh, to court

The high court has directed the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, to admit Shahnawaz Khan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Minerva Football Club Academy to its hybrid coaches certificate course.

The court order came on the plea of Khan, who had told court that the besides being the CEO of Mohali based football academy, he has also worked as a head coach in JP Atray cricket tournament for the session 2021-2022.

On November 25 , Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advertised about its hybrid level-1 coaches certification course starting from December 6 and he applied on the same date. The teaching faculty of National Cricket Academy was to conduct the said certification course, the court was told, adding that his registration was confirmed through a mail. But, when he tried to confirm his candidature on three occasions, neither BCCI nor UTCA responded, Khan told court. The course started on December 6.

The court, while seeking response from BCCI and UTCA, directed that he be allowed to participate in the said course provisionally. However, his assessment will be subject to final decision on the present petition. The response from all the parties has been sought by January 7.