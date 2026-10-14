Cocaine network busted in Chandigarh, 3 held

The operations cell of the Chandigarh police has busted a cocaine supply network and recovered 113 grams of the contraband. Three accused have been arrested.

Chijloke was also unable to produce his passport and was living illegally in India. (HT File)

The network goes up to a Nigerian individual Ezeaputa Charles Chijloke, 40, of Rosevilla Venture Kharar. He arrived in India via Mumbai in 2019, moved to Gurugram, Haryana, in 2020, and subsequently relocated to Kharar, Punjab, in 2025. During his stay in India, he began selling African food products in collaboration with several Nigerian nationals.

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In September 2025, he came into contact with another Nigerian woman, Mary, and started working for her on a commission basis, delivering cocaine to her customers at various locations.

The second accused, Jaskaran Singh Gill was his primary customer, to whom he supplied and 70 grams of cocaine was recovered from him. Chijloke was also unable to produce his passport and was living illegally in India.

Jaskaran Singh Gill of Pushpac Complex, Sector-49 was his local contact. Gill lived with his family and had started selling cocaine due to demand for the drug in the tricity area. He was also engaged in the business of car dealing and used drugs to buy cars.

A BSc degree holder in airlines, tourism and hospitality management, he procured cocaine from the co-accused Chijloke and supplied it to various customers near clubs across tricity through another accused Rakesh Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar coordinated the deliveries, received payments through various QR codes and online payment platforms, and used three luxury vehicles and an SBI ATM card in connection with the drug-trafficking network and related financial transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar coordinated the deliveries, received payments through various QR codes and online payment platforms, and used three luxury vehicles and an SBI ATM card in connection with the drug-trafficking network and related financial transactions. {{/usCountry}}

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21 grams of cocaine was recovered from him by the police along with a Mercedes, a Mitsubishi Pajero and a Tata Safari, all cars procured using drug money.

The accused Kumar was arrested during patrol duty near Sector 23-C and 22 grams of cocaine was recovered from him. He was a cab driver through Rapido and developed a drug addiction and began supplying cocaine to various club-going and party-going youths in Chandigarh. He used to earn ₹500 for each delivery.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station. The other accused were arrested based on his statement.

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