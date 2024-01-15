close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cold wave intensifies amid dense fog in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave intensifies amid dense fog in Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 15, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Ludhiana recorded a low of 1°C, while Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place in Punjab at minus 0.2°C

Punjab and Haryana were in the grip of a severe cold wave with the minimum temperature dipping to minus 0.2°C at Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the weather office said on Monday.

Vehicles at a traffic junction in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Chandigarh recorded a low of 3.6°C. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Vehicles at a traffic junction in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Chandigarh recorded a low of 3.6°C. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Dense fog also enveloped many places in both the states.

Among other places in Punjab, Ludhiana recorded piercing cold at 1°C, which was 4.6° below normal. Patiala’s low was 3.2°C, 3.4° below normal, while Amritsar recorded a minimum of 5.7°C.

A father and son at Amritsar on Monday morning. Amritsar recorded a minimum of 5.7°C. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A father and son at Amritsar on Monday morning. Amritsar recorded a minimum of 5.7°C. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced recorded minimum temperatures of 3.8°C, 2.2°C, 4.4°C and 3.1°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 3.6°C, which was 3.3° below normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 1.8°C.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 3.6°C, 2.4°C and 3.1°C, while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 4.8°C, 3.7°C and 4.8°C.

Follow Us On