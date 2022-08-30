Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat
Punjab Jails minister Harjot Bains later said that earlier gangsters were getting VIP facilities and Pizzas in jails but not anymore
Punjab jails minister Harjot Bains on Monday said that gangsters will not get VIP treatment in jails anymore and the state government was committed to transform them into real ‘sudhar ghars’ (correctional facilities) after a gangster accused a senior police official of “harassing our brothers” in one of the state’s prisons and threatened to carry out a “big crime”.
In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.
“If any harm is done to our brothers then jail police will be held responsible for it,” he said in the post, adding “the police should not force us to carry out another big crime.”
Jails minister Harjot Bains later said that earlier gangsters were getting VIP facilities and Pizzas in jails but not anymore.
“Since the day my CM has given me jail portfolio, my all officers are committed to transform jails into real Sudhar Ghar. We are committed to crime, mobile and drug-free jails. Nothing can stop it,” he added.
Downward trend continues: 218 new Covid cases in UP, 46 in Lko
State capital continued downward trend in daily new Covid cases on Monday too as 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection against 63 a day before. In state also, 218 new Covid cases were reported on Monday. With recovery of 59 patients in Lucknow, the number of active Covid cases stand at 483, with 7 admitted to Covid hospitals. Among new cases, 24 are male and 22 female.
HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency. A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari's plea on August 26 after completing the hearing. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail. Ansari is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now. Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna. A resident of Mahewa, Sanjay Nishad, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river.
Smart meters: Despite concerns UPPCL resumes installation
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has resumed installation of hi-tech smart meters two years after it stopped installation abruptly due to an increasing number of complaints about these meters. Officials aware of the development said the installation of 4-G smart prepaid meters (earlier they were 3-G) had begun with the KESCO with the corporation having the target of installing 50 lakh such meters across the state in coming months.
Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network.
