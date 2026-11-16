Complainant’s absence no ground to dismiss case at pre-summoning stage: Panchkula court

bLURB: Court restored a criminal complaint against 11 persons that was dismissed by default in 2017 The court directed Kumar to appear before the trial court on November 30, 2026. (HT File)

Observing that a complainant is not legally required to appear personally on every date of hearing at the pre-summoning stage, a district sessions court has restored a criminal complaint that was dismissed in default in 2017 due to the complainant’s absence.

Sessions Judge Sanjay Sandhir, while allowing a revision petition filed by 60-year-old Rakesh Kumar of Sector 2, Panchkula, set aside the September 7, 2017, order of the then judicial magistrate first class, Panchkula. The magistrate had dismissed Kumar’s criminal complaint in default. The sessions court ordered that the complaint be restored to its original number and proceedings resume from the stage at which it was dismissed.

The court directed Kumar to appear before the trial court on November 30, 2026.

According to the case, Kumar had filed a criminal complaint against 11 persons and initially sought directions for registration of an FIR under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). However, on March 23, 2017, the magistrate declined the request and fixed the matter for recording preliminary evidence. Four witnesses were subsequently examined.

On September 7, 2017, when the matter was listed for further preliminary evidence, neither the complainant nor anyone on his behalf appeared, following which the magistrate dismissed the complaint in default.

Kumar challenged the order before the sessions court on November 3, 2017. However, his revision petition was also dismissed in default on October 12, 2018. His subsequent application seeking restoration was dismissed on April 8, 2022.

He then approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, which, on May 29, 2025, set aside both orders and directed the revisional court to restore the petition and decide it on merits expeditiously.

During the latest proceedings, Kumar’s counsel argued that the original complaint was still at the pre-summoning stage and his personal presence was not mandatory on every hearing date. The counsel also submitted that the next hearing date had inadvertently been noted as September 17 instead of September 7, 2017.

Opposing the plea, counsel for some respondents argued that Kumar had failed to pursue the proceedings diligently.

Relying on Punjab and Haryana high court judgments, including Joga Singh versus State of Punjab and Mohinder Singh versus State of Punjab, the sessions judge observed that Sections 200 to 203 of the CrPC do not impose a statutory obligation on a complainant to appear personally on every date at the pre-summoning stage.

The court held that the magistrate must examine the complaint and preliminary evidence and decide whether sufficient grounds exist to proceed or whether the complaint deserves dismissal under Section 203 CrPC. It cannot be dismissed merely because the complainant is absent at this stage.

Accordingly, the revision petition was allowed and the original complaint ordered to be restored.