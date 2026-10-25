Cong doing ‘dual politics’, says HP BJP state-incharge

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state in-charge and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma lashed out at Congress by accusing it of doing “dual politics” in the name of democracy and Constitution.

While addressing the party officials and workers, he emphasised strengthening the organisation, activism at the booth level and increasing public relations. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharma said this while participating in the organisational meetings of the booth empowerment campaign organised in Keylong and Udaipur mandals of Lahaul-Spiti district.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

While addressing the party officials and workers, he emphasised strengthening the organisation, activism at the booth level and increasing public relations.

Sharma said, “Today the Congress party is raising questions on the credibility of democratic institutions by alleging vote theft across the country, whereas its own political history is full of violations of democratic traditions. During Congress rule, four elected BJP state governments were dismissed on different occasions. Congress should first answer its political history”.

He said that Congress leaders pretend to protect the Constitution with a copy in one hand, but with the other, they continuously raise questions on constitutional institutions and democratic processes. “This shows the difference between the words and actions of Congress”, said Sharma.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Targeting the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh, he said that the Congress government, which came to power by making big promises to the people of the state, has now failed to fulfill its guarantees. He alleged that development work is affected in the state, youth have to struggle for employment and the general public is troubled by the financial burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh, he said that the Congress government, which came to power by making big promises to the people of the state, has now failed to fulfill its guarantees. He alleged that development work is affected in the state, youth have to struggle for employment and the general public is troubled by the financial burden. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sharma said that the Congress government is resorting to political rhetoric to divert public attention from its failures, but the conscious people of Himachal have now understood its alleged false promises and excuses.

He called upon the workers to implement the resolution of “Apna Booth, Sabse majboot “ and spread information about the party’s ideology and the Centre’s public welfare schemes to every household.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}