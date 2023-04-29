AAP govt in Punjab has pursued anti-Dalit policies: Congress

Condemning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to fulfill the promises made to scheduled caste community of Punjab, the Congress leadership on Saturday stated that the AAP dispensation had pursued anti-Dalit policies during its one year of tenure and taken decisions that “insulted the Dalit community.” Congress leaders said instead of launching new schemes for the welfare of the poor and the marginalised sections of the society, the AAP government has stopped even the already existing programmes. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Phillaur, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said the ruling party “only likes to flaunt” Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar’s photos in the offices but the reality is that it has stopped the work of state-of-the-art Dr Ambedkar Museum at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar.

He said former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone of the ₹150 crore memorial to perpetuate the life, works and philosophy of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, but the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to complete what would have acted as a beacon to highlight the great scholar and social reformer’s glorious legacy.

Former MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar said that instead of launching new schemes for the welfare of the poor and the marginalised sections of the society, the AAP government has stopped even the already existing programmes.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government’s list of failures and broken promises is quite long. They promised a Dalit deputy CM, but the promise has not been fulfilled even after a year. It refused to provide the benefit of reservation to lawyers from the SC community for vacancies in the Advocate General’s office. It also called back the ₹25 crore grant given for setting up Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyan Centre at Dera Sachkhand Ballan. So much so that the vigilance bureau targeted Charanjit Singh Channi for being a Dalit leader and summoned him on the day of Ambedkar Jayanti,” Bhullar said.

BJP only party with ‘nation first’ ideology: Vijay Rupani

Punjab BJP political affairs incharge and former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani held meetings with lawyers ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Rupani said the only political party which has an “ ideology of nation first” is BJP, while opposition parties are “self-centric and family-owned.” He added that it is sad and unfortunate that an important city like Jalandhar was lagging behind in state of the art infrastructure. “I appealed to the legal fraternity to play a pivotal role in educating the voters on the economic issues the state was facing,” said Rupani. He added that BJP workers from all over the state are camping in the nine segments of the Parliament and reaching out to the public on the total collapse of governance by AAP.