Kejriwal wanted Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Navjot Kaur

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Friday said her husband "gifted" the chief minister's chair to Bhagwant Mann, claiming that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal once wanted the cricketer-turned-politician to lead Punjab, but he chose not to betray his party.

Kaur, who posted a series of tweets, said that Kejriwal had approached Sidhu through various channels to lead the state. “CM, Bhagwant Mann; let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honourable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own senior most leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab,” she wrote. The former chief parliamentary secretary made these claims amid a verbal duel between Sidhu and Mann that saw the two leaders make personal attacks on each other.

Kaur said that just because he (Sidhu) did not want to betray his party and thought that two strong-headed people might clash when it came to strategy to uplift Punjab, he gave him (Mann) a chance. She said Sidhu’s only concern is the welfare of Punjab and he has sacrificed everything for it. “Navjot (Sidhu) was the first choice for CM, Punjab by Mr Kejriwal. But Navjot wanted people who had worked for AAP to lead. He was and is a congressman (sic),” she added in another tweet.