Victory of politics that unites country: Priyanka on Karnataka poll results

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hailed the party’s performance in the Karnataka assembly polls as the victory of politics that unites the country. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi taking a stroll with party’s HP chief Pratibha Singh, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The mandate is a clear message that people want solution to their problems and that tactics of diverting attention from major issues will not work, she told reporters in Shimla.

She said the entire campaign of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, where the party won the assembly polls last year, and Karnataka was on issues of public concern.

Later, Priyanka, accompanied by Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, party’s state president Pratibha Singh and other Congress ministers and leaders, took a stroll on The Ridge. She also posed for selfies with people on The Ridge and the Mall Road and had a cup of coffee at a coffee house.

Priyanka, along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, is on a private visit to her residence at Chharabra near Shimla.

Countdown begins for BJP: Pratibha

Elated over the Congress’ victory in Karnataka elections, party’s Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh said that “countdown has begun for the BJP”.

“The Congress would return to power in the Centre in the 2024 elections,” she said while congratulating the party’s national leadership. Pratibha said that Kannadigas have rejected the BJP’s “politics of polarisation and hate”.

Spectacular victory in Karanataka after Himachal indicates that the wind has started blowing against the BJP in the country, said the Himachal Congress president.

She said that this victory would also act as a morale booster for party cadres.

Chief minister Sukhu said, “It is the beauty of Indian democracy. When people want a change, they bring it.”

Talking to the media, Sukhu said he had anticipated a big victory for the Congress when he went to Karnataka after Shimla municipal corporation elections.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said it was a historic day for the Congress. “This election result would also have an impact on the upcoming assembly polls in five states,” he added.