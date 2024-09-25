Congress will destroy Haryana if voted to power: PM Modi at Gohana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Congress would destroy Haryana if voted to power in the October 5 assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a mace by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during a public meeting at Gohana in Sonepat district of Haryana on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a rally at Gohana in Sonepat district, Modi referred to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and his fight with his deputy for power.

“Similar situations have arisen in Congress ruled states of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. The party can’t carry out development works in Haryana. It can only halt development. Congress leaders don’t believe in peace. They want to bring back terrorism and infiltration by revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Modi said that not a single corruption charge was levelled on the BJP government in Haryana in the last 10 years and the future of youngsters and farmers is safe in his party’s rule.

“To benefit our farmers, our government imposed tax on imported oil. I urge you to elect the BJP government for the third time in Haryana. We made a chief minister from the other backward class (OBC) and this could never happen in the Congress. During Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress rule in the state, atrocities on Dalits were common,” he said.

“Irregularities were found in funds allotted to Dalits in Karnataka. The Congress can’t protect the rights of Dalits. The Hooda government had handed over the state to damad (son-in-law) and dalal (middlemen). The Congress had given jobs to youngsters on the basis of recommendation or money. Corruption was evident in tender allotment during the Congress regime. I urge you to stop Congress from coming to power,” the PM added.