Consumer court penalises travel firm, hotel for spoiling Chandigarh couple’s honeymoon

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has penalised a travel agency based in Shimla and a Manali hotel for spoiling the honeymoon of a couple from Sector 15.

Holding the firm Travel Talkies and The Humsour View hotel deficient in services, the commission directed them to refund ₹10,302 booking amount along with 9% interest (from December 15, 2020, till realisation) besides paying ₹10,000 compensation to the complainant for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹7,000 towards the litigation cost.

Manjeet Saini, 28, a resident of Sector 15, Chandigarh, in his complaint said that he was lured by the travel agency and hotel into a holiday package for four days and three nights. Its cost was ₹30,500 for two couples. The agency also sent him photographs through WhatsApp, showing the view from the room’s balcony.

On the basis of these images and other promises, Saini booked the package and paid ₹10,302 on December 15, 2020. The travel agency and the hotel confirmed the booking with check-in date as December 25. He said that he along with his newlywed wife and another couple reached the hotel according to the booking schedule, but the travel agency and hotel failed to fulfil the assured commitments.

Despite requests, the hotel flatly refused to arrange the rooms shown in the images. Left with no alternative, the complainant arranged rooms in another hotel and stayed there for two nights after paying ₹18,000. He claimed that due to the conduct of the hotel and travel agency, his honeymoon trip was spoiled.

‘Turned out to be a farce’

Despite registered notices sent to Travel Talkies and The Humsour View, no one appeared on their behalf. Ruling in favour of the complainant, the consumer commission, presided over by Rajan Dewan, said: “Honeymoon holds special place and sentimental value in the lives of newlyweds who plan in advance after exploring and surfing various options and finally make the hotel, travel and other bookings as per their requirements and budget.”

The order said that Saini had made the hotel booking and paid the consideration in advance after going through the images sent to him on WhatsApp, whereby he was assured the view visible from his balcony, which “turned out to be a farce and all his plans turned sour immediately upon reaching the hotel”.

“Therefore, it was but natural for the newlyweds to be sulking and feeling cheated if the promised services were not provided. Hence, the complainant was well within his right to make alternative arrangements on his own in another hotel,” ruled the commission, adding that the travel agency as well as hotel are bound to refund the amount paid to them as well as compensate them for the inconvenience caused.

