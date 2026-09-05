Content creators allege attack while filming bus-car crash in Ludhiana

Four employees of a private bus company have been booked for allegedly assaulting two content creators while they were filming a road accident involving a bus and an electric car at Samrala Chowk on Friday.

Two men were covering crash involving a private bus & an electric car at Samrala Chowk; 4 bus staffers, including manager booked. (HT FILE)

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The accused have been identified as Harcharanjit Singh, manager of Indo-Canadian Bus Service at Samrala Chowk and a resident of CRPF Colony, Dugri; Gursewak Singh of Bhikkhiwind village in Tarn Taran district; Harmandeep Singh of Sant Uttar Dev Nagar, Barnala; and Sahib Singh of Dhoba village, Amritsar.

According to a complaint by Vimal Kumar, a resident of Sharma Mohalla, Beant Colony, he and his associate Manoj Kumar were covering the accident when Harcharanjit, along with the three other employees, allegedly approached them and started abusing and misbehaving with them.

Vimal alleged that when they objected and asked the men to stop, the four surrounded and assaulted them, adding that the accused snatched his microphone, while Manoj’s mobile phone was allegedly used to hit him. The complainant further alleged that the accused snatched his bag and threw it inside the bus before pelting the duo with bricks and stones, leaving them injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Head constable Gurpreet Singh, the investigating officer, said a case was registered at Division Number 7 police station under Sections 304 (snatching), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon or an object likely to cause death) and 190 (offence committed by a member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of its common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said efforts were on to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Head constable Gurpreet Singh, the investigating officer, said a case was registered at Division Number 7 police station under Sections 304 (snatching), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon or an object likely to cause death) and 190 (offence committed by a member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of its common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said efforts were on to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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