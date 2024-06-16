 Cop held for stalking woman - Hindustan Times
Cop held for stalking woman

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 16, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Investigating officer Vikram of Hisar Sadar police station, said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the complainant was waiting for a bus

A 50-year-old sub-inspector of Haryana armed police was arrested on Friday for allegedly stalking a woman.

The accused, identified as Devender, was deployed at Hisar domestic airport.

Investigating officer Vikram of Hisar Sadar police station, said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the complainant was waiting for a bus. “The accused policeman, who was under the influence of alcohol, asked her to sit in his car and when she denied he started abusing her. He used vulgar gestures and also forcibly tried to drag her in his car. When the woman raised the alarm for help, people informed us. We have arrested the policeman and registered a case against him under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman), 307(attempt to murder) and some other relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC),” the officer added.

