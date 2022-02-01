Coronavirus trajectory goes downhill in Haryana

For the first time in the last six weeks, coronavirus infection in Haryana is showing a downward trend.

The health department statistics show a 40% decline in the infection rate – 37,150 infections were reported last week as compared to 61,921 the week before.

As per data, 18 districts are showing a negative growth rate of the viral infection and the daily positivity rate is also on the decline.

Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said the infection trajectory is showing a downward trend. “The growth rate in majority of the districts, including the most-affected, is negative now,” he said.

As per the data, only four districts – Palwal, Mahendergarh, Charkhi Dadri and Nuh have shown an increase in the weekly infection growth rate of 93%, 19%, 16% and 4%, respectively during last week. It is expected that these four will also turn negative by the weekend. The daily positivity rate which was 20.45% a week before on January 23 came down to 11.19% on January 30.

State nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said decline in cases is on the expected lines. “But people should continue to wear masks and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Dr Chaudhary said PGIMS, Rohtak is doing an audit and analysis of deaths that took place in January of 2020, 2021 and this year to find out whether they were Covid-associated or induced.

As on January 31, the state has 25,000 active cases as compared to about 51,000 a week before on January 24.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Ambala, Karnal and Sonepat are the most affected districts. About 2.72 lakh samples were tested by the health authorities as compared to about 2.93 lakh samples from the week before.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON