Couple attacked with iron rods over parked sand trolley in Ludhiana

A couple was brutally assaulted outside their home in the Bhattian area near the Jalandhar Bypass late Wednesday night after an argument over a sand trolley parked in the street. The victims, Ronit Mishra and his wife, suffered serious injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The assault was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside their residence. According to police sources, the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute over trolleys used for illegal sand mining in the locality. (iStock)

According to police sources, the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute over trolleys used for illegal sand mining in the locality. Residents allege that large sand-laden trolleys are routinely parked on narrow streets, causing traffic congestion and posing a safety hazard.

Ronit Mishra stated that when he objected to a trolley being parked outside his house on Wednesday night, the driver initially left without protest. However, shortly afterwards, the driver allegedly returned with several youths on motorcycles. The group began creating a ruckus in the street and then launched a violent attack on Mishra and his family.

Mishra said he was standing outside with his wife and son when the assailants struck him with an iron rod, leaving him with six stitches on his head. During the scuffle, the attackers allegedly tore his wife’s clothes and snatched her gold chain and earrings. Both victims sustained multiple injuries.

Local residents claim the attackers are linked to illegal sand mining operations in the area and have a history of intimidating those who protest the activity. “There is an illegal sand mining stand in the street. We have objected many times, but the trolley owner abuses and threatens us,” Mishra said.

Residents are demanding strict action against the accused and a crackdown on illegal sand mining activities that they say are at the root of repeated conflicts in the neighbourhood.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, stated that they have not received any written complaint from the victim. The police will take action after receiving a formal complaint.