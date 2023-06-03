1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court takes notice of CBI challan against Tytler

New Delhi Chief metropolitan magistrate took notice of the chargesheet and referred the matter to additional chief metropolitan magistrate. (Representational Photo)

A court here on Friday took notice of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three people and torching of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Mahima Rai Singh took notice of the chargesheet and referred the matter to additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta, as the case pertained to a former MP.

Gupta is likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet on June 8 and issue summons to Tytler.

Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in burning down of the shrine and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh -- the CBI alleged in its chargesheet filed on May 20.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among others against the former Union minister.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in 2000 by the Union government to inquire into the incidents of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

After consideration of the commission’s report, the ministry of home affairs issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against the then MP and others.