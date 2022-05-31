Covid: 18 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

The tricity reported 18 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, 42% lower than 31 infections the day before.

While 10 people tested positive in Chandigarh, six were found infected in Mohali and two in Panchkula. On Sunday, their respective case tallies were 15, nine and seven.

Chandigarh’s latest cases surfaced in Sectors 3, 16, 34, 35, 37, 42, 44, 45 and 63, while those in Mohali, were reported from Mohali city, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

Chandigarh’s latest cases surfaced in Sectors 3, 16, 34, 35, 37, 42, 44, 45 and 63. (HT)

Despite the dip in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload rose from 168 to 173 over the past 24 hours.

At 106, Chandigarh’s active cases crossed the 100 mark after 87 days. Mohali has 49 Covid positive patients and Panchkula 18.